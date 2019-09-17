Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake Maintained by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc; Parthenon Cut United Guardian (UG) Position by $523,440 as Market Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 165.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 33,062 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 12,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 77,651 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83M market cap company. It closed at $18.9 lastly. It is down 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 25,397 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 116,784 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 10,532 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Parthenon Lc has 71,274 shares. 148,128 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 2,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 12,567 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 1,601 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 2,959 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 27,839 shares. Moreover, United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 33,490 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 44,687 shares to 153,451 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.