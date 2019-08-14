Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake Has Lifted by Ronna Sue Cohen; As Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Share Value Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Holding by $765,570

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 11102.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 382,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 385,943 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 616,648 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 88,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 78,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 269,857 shares traded or 38.51% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH)

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

