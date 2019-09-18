Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $16.60 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Markel Has Increased Its Stake by $3.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 203.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 161,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 240,500 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91 million, up from 79,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 397,072 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 290,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.49M, up from 270,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Bell Natl Bank has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S&Co holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,878 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 68,280 shares. Reik And Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,036 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 1.19% or 58,361 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthquest reported 17,579 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 2.97% or 725,707 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 225,487 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. 15.74M were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Details Emerge On Apple’s iPhone Strategy In China – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,412 shares to 147,330 shares, valued at $19.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 71,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,501 shares, and cut its stake in Howden Joinery.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.