Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Trimmed Its Position; Motco Has Increased Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Valuation Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 665,626 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 13/03/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 EUROS FROM 145 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,363 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability owns 21,471 shares. Motco holds 0.54% or 128,943 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Company owns 263,749 shares. 1.13M are owned by Pnc Service Gru. Paloma Prns Management owns 9,192 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 875,619 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 522,895 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,870 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 2.21 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 374,255 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 89,435 shares stake.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,153 shares to 13,120 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 98,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,230 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs International Value.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell as Central Banks Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 15.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,190 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 49,042 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argyle Inc has invested 1.63% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation has 7,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 159,003 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap, New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 136,987 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 9,577 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 25,000 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 1.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 15,575 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 210,038 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 3,620 shares. 2.33 million are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated. Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 11,979 shares. Novare Llc owns 26,873 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.