Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Has Cut Holding; Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined While Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,416 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 58,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 8.36 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 391,139 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,720 shares to 230,770 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 9,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares to 96,370 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

