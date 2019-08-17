Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Cut Position as Shares Declined; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Share Price Declined, Sensato Investors Has Boosted Its Stake by $766,317

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 255,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 767,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 972,302 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.1B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 770,411 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares to 121,433 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,537 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) Share Price Gain of 57% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Launches Automotive Innovation Center in Detroit, Michigan – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap Corp La has invested 1.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 114,637 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 96,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sun Life Finance Inc invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pggm Invs holds 506,779 shares. 591,999 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 152,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Asset has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 428,600 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fil holds 0% or 19,114 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited stated it has 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).