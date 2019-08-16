Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Prudential Financial Raised Position; Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) by $748,290

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 66.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 374,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The institutional investor held 186,321 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 560,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.30M market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.745. About 205,188 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Teltronic Supplies TETRA Gear for New Istanbul Metro Line; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WAS GRANTED FOR ACTIVE MOIETY OF DRUG PPP001 AND NOT FORMULATION; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 289,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.84M, up from 744,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 300,661 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 7,740 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 110,199 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 521 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 28,130 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 7.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 245,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 2.43 million shares. 440,191 are held by Goldman Sachs. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Raymond James Associates holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 391,660 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 18.60 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 38,794 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 188,368 shares to 218,215 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 55,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 16.73M shares stake. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 39 shares. Johnson Financial Gp holds 0.02% or 2,036 shares. Oarsman Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 5,286 shares. Security National reported 1,000 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 67,723 shares. Synovus reported 0.51% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 290,034 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Umb Bank N A Mo reported 79,765 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 54,017 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 30,800 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hendershot Investments invested in 3.7% or 96,357 shares.