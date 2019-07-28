Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $466,144; Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Its Entegris (ENTG) Position by $1.73 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,873 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 548,597 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Washington Trust Savings Bank has 884 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 11,594 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 825,608 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 34,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 198,239 shares. Glenmede Communication Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Trexquant LP stated it has 25,868 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 68,961 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.04M shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 61 shares stake. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 7,200 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 36,000 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 3,991 shares to 32,222 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,205 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

