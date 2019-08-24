Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Garrison Financial Raised Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $515,633 as Stock Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 192.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 37,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 56,338 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 19,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 149,302 shares to 1,406 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,117 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Allaince Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust reported 6,367 shares. Gyroscope Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 2,886 shares. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 16,823 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 10,257 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.97% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 23,884 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,903 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates holds 0.32% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 30,835 shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 1,950 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase stated it has 125,463 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,062 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,530 shares. Mason Street holds 20,821 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 137 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,358 are owned by Wesbanco Savings Bank. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 14,807 shares. 29,221 are held by Mraz Amerine And Assocs. British Columbia Invest Corp owns 431,103 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Lc has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn has invested 1.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,844 shares. Independent Invsts Inc reported 50,350 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 7,199 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited holds 0.24% or 182,526 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Com has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 24,045 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 2.13% or 68,853 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 69,286 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 432,046 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.