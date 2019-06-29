Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $955,472; Adirondack Research & Management Raised Its Holding in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 1.93M shares traded or 137.65% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,219 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 33,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 970,483 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares to 150,140 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,279 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns owns 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 30,868 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 180,455 shares. Westwood Group holds 0.03% or 114,800 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 1,068 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc stated it has 7,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 1.21M are held by Fmr Lc. Sei Company has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Natixis LP reported 23,525 shares. Alyeska Gp LP invested in 387,856 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv owns 104,834 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 21,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perkins Management owns 36,775 shares. Panagora Asset owns 161,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11,255 shares to 23,316 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92 million for 15.51 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

