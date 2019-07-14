Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Share Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $9.14 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 631,050 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 653,656 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12 million for 29.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

