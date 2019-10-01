Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined While Union Bankshares Lowered Holding by $321,051; Forbes J M & Co Llp Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 612,402 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 35,165 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 356,597 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.45 million, up from 321,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers reported 32,411 shares stake. Arrow Fincl holds 210 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Gyroscope Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 74,952 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 55,514 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,567 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 938,899 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability has 22,321 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc has 0.17% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,490 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 85,220 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs owns 2,069 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 286,800 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 24,579 shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool" on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: "Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com" on September 04, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60,033 shares to 101,664 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer – Motley Fool" published on September 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal" on September 26, 2019.