Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 17,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 266,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.15. About 547,264 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc analyzed 2,225 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $305.83. About 730,527 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares to 254,500 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.55 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.