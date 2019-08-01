Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined While Novare Capital Management Increased Stake by $466,144; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $18.96 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 26,873 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.81. About 189,067 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 297,591 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Llc holds 3,640 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 89,028 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 1,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Capital Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 49,820 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 4,824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 389,143 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,587 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 346 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 253,566 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 17,180 shares. Rech Glob holds 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2.60M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 61,342 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Carnival, Criteo, and Molina Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Molina Wins New Bulls On Cost Saving, Margin Opportunities – Benzinga” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Molina Healthcare Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HHS to test new primary care payment models – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,691 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 5,337 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As stated it has 60,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bollard Gru Inc Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 2.33M are held by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory. Com Of Vermont has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Palisade Asset Limited has 31,860 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 7,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 8,101 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 9,765 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.11% or 3,528 shares. New York-based First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.92% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 11,572 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2.00 million shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Names Paul Donahue To Additional Role Of Chairman Of The Board Of Directors And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.