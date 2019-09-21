Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined While Union Bankshares Lowered by $321,051 Its Stake; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 27,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 207,013 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.71M, down from 234,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 1.03M shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic reported 0.97% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 2,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 51,904 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 26,671 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 37 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 17,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 240,517 shares. Buckhead Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Merchants owns 22,670 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Com reported 47,940 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,889 shares. Miller Invest Mgmt LP holds 16,075 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 6,618 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,431 shares to 59,868 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Communities Inc. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.43 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Tyson (TSN) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Michaels, Activision Blizzard Rise Premarket; Tyson Foods, JetBlue Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News Today: September 4th, 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 23,494 shares to 831,327 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 15,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $604.70 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 151 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 1.79 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs stated it has 7,182 shares. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated stated it has 1.97M shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 506,647 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 2,299 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 21,755 shares. Synovus Corp invested in 12,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 6.77M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Wilsey Asset Mgmt has invested 6.2% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Asset owns 2,886 shares. Thomas White accumulated 8,623 shares.