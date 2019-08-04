Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Boosted Holding by $394.34 Million; Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake by $3.15 Million; Share Price Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 702,800 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 41,905 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69B, up from 38,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 901,742 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 6,190 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 62,779 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dnb Asset Management As owns 60,305 shares. Orleans Capital Corp La has 15,080 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 75,890 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1,300 shares. Stifel Financial reported 411,084 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Boston Rech Mgmt reported 2,390 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 778 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 37 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 582 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $4.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 12, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sold $1.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

