Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position Raised by Aperio Group Llc; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding Maintained by West Family Investments Inc

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 195,597 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 82,295 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 78,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 980,599 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Makes Final Investment Decision on Double E Pipeline Project & Secures Joint Venture Partner – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 20, 2018.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset has invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.05% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cbre Clarion Secs reported 70,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Advsrs Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 33,932 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 289,501 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 20,102 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 158,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 42,852 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1.03M were reported by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Voya Invest Ltd Llc invested in 136,987 shares. 2,250 are owned by Colonial Tru Advisors. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.15% or 75,890 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 4,047 shares. Kistler invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Price T Rowe Md owns 263,629 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 4,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 13,606 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 12,913 shares. Conning owns 2,959 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 3,950 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,639 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.