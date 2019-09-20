Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Valuation Declined While Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Stake; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $9.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 7,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 120,197 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 128,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 544,526 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 28,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,036 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $342.75. About 260,878 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 70.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 126,400 shares to 128,082 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33,826 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 521,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.44 million for 16.50 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.