Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding Has Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc; Lodestar Investment Counsel Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) Lowered by $831,561

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 59,212 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 55,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 597,124 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 294,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28M, down from 302,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 3.95 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.