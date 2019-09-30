Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Union Bankshares Lowered Stake by $321,051; Equitec Specialists Decreased Position in Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) by $493,000 as Share Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 598,732 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 66,787 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,242 shares to 3,630 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 70,200 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 628,577 shares. Grimes & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,209 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 11,000 shares. Geode Mgmt owns 2.07M shares. First Trust has invested 0.22% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Wright Investors Ser owns 7,609 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,708 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,054 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 17,970 shares. 2,767 are held by Burney. Cambridge Trust reported 17,518 shares. Fidelity Fin reported 195,950 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 19,400 shares to 166,500 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 10.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,355 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.27% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Guyasuta Inv Inc has invested 0.11% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 27,566 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 80 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Com owns 229,406 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 7,116 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 914,885 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 54,604 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 2,827 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 400 shares.