Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Position by $321,051 as Shares Declined; Drexel Morgan & Company Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 5.80M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 180,893 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Motion Canada Completes Acquisition of Fluid Power Company – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 9,639 shares to 13,716 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

