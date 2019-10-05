Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Union Bankshares Has Cut Its Holding by $321,051 as Stock Value Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Sprint (S) by $24.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 87.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 4.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13M shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT REMODELING 500 STORES, ADDING NEW STORES; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.6 Billion-$12.1 Billion, Including New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank seeks to sell cellphone distributor Brightstar; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 451,147 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genuine Parts Company Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Complete Acquisition Of Leading Industrial Distributor In Australasia – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 66,756 shares to 156,774 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 81,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La stated it has 15,990 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP reported 390,343 shares stake. First Natl Tru holds 22,336 shares. Bartlett & Com Llc holds 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,585 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.13% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 468,488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 4,639 shares stake. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mgmt Com has 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 14,107 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,233 shares. 12,800 were reported by Art Advsr. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Lc owns 3,300 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.49% or 13,130 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,457 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 837 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Captrust has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 11,700 shares. 15,025 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82,794 shares stake. Moreover, Next Fin Group Inc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ulysses Mngmt Lc invested in 1.15M shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com holds 10,000 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 20,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 292 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 40,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 7,097 shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,150 shares to 41,250 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 28,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).