Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Position; Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Oakmont Partners Cut Stake by $3.55 Million

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 9,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 642,440 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,787 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 20,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $185.82. About 2.61M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.16 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,200 shares to 131,997 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 336,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 17,831 shares to 30,122 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 35,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.