Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $407,592 as Valuation Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Upped Hannon Armstrong Sustain (HASI) Holding by $340,250 as Stock Price Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustain (HASI) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 114,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 101,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustain for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 242,655 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 97.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 3,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 111 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 592,624 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.50 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc (Call) by 32,900 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 16,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 48,767 shares. Cap Advisors invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company owns 30,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 82,295 shares. Fidelity National Financial reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 693,212 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 267,554 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3 shares. Camarda Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 114,667 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 14,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 2,919 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 51,797 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 27,559 shares. 11,164 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Company. 52,475 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.33% stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Nordea Mgmt holds 0% or 61,515 shares. Agf Invests America reported 155,300 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 24,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bessemer Gp holds 1 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 9,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,641 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 152,259 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sp Sm Cap Grth Etf (SLYG) by 5,717 shares to 52,524 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Core Sp Mdcp Etf (IJH) by 21,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,229 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res Corp (NYSE:NJR).