Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Security National Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $369,600; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 95,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 748,710 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88 million, down from 843,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $278.01. About 124,869 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.68. About 320,653 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,168 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 1,673 shares. 76,076 were reported by American International Gp. Sei Invs Company holds 0.03% or 36,452 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 82,050 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Valley National Advisers reported 29 shares. 1,209 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Us State Bank De invested in 0.01% or 20,687 shares. 23,295 are held by Prudential. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.07% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 0.24% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 150,845 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,336 shares to 189,271 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 204,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,468 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.25 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.