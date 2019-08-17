Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Security National Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $369,600 as Valuation Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $10.11 Million as Shares Rose

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 770,411 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 33,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 37,678 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 71,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.1% or 5.75 million shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Park National Oh stated it has 1.91% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 1,136 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 861,503 shares. Washington-based Saturna Capital has invested 1.26% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Whittier Trust Co invested in 0.12% or 35,345 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 6,188 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 4,683 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 21,361 shares. Monarch Management holds 0.97% or 23,884 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited has 37,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 106,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 176 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts – The Company Too Many Investors Choose To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 880,081 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,000 shares. Central Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 272 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Company Il has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 994 shares. Pension stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Schulhoff Com accumulated 14,377 shares or 2.31% of the stock. 9.47 million were reported by State Bank Of America De. Vestor Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 317,783 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cypress Funds owns 4.76% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 100,000 shares. 4,021 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com. Old National State Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 11,985 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Crashes, 737 MAX Could Take Center Stage As Boeing Reports – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.