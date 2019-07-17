Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Security National Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $369,600 as Share Price Declined; As Kraton (KRA) Market Value Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.00 Million

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 243,830 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 43,816 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31,519 shares to 93,835 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 15,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,820 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 256,538 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 13,729 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 23,964 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 31,650 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Lsv Asset accumulated 0.02% or 483,341 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 127,626 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, Systematic Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 36,505 shares. New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Kraton Corporation (KRA) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Anadarko Gets a Sweeter Deal; Kraft Heinz to Restate Results – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation Provides Update on Panama City Operational Status – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92M for 15.50 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On L-3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genuine Parts Company Comments On Notification From Essendant; Continues To Believe SP Richards Merger Agreement With Essendant Remains Superior – PR Newswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company Names Paul Donahue To Additional Role Of Chairman Of The Board Of Directors And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company: A Dividend Worth The Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.