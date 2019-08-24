Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Position by $4.30 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Boosted

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 38,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.55M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 44,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 148,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.13M, up from 104,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,075 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Washington Tru accumulated 1.13% or 106,607 shares. 659,414 were reported by Cryder Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 226,061 shares. 5,069 are held by Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd. Naples Global Advsr Ltd invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 3.22 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru, South Dakota-based fund reported 4,216 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 39,879 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hl Fin Llc has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 40,201 shares. Stanley Capital Lc holds 3.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 39,600 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP stated it has 14,287 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jacobs & Ca reported 77,952 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51,956 shares to 137,847 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 55,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,870 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 157,463 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.29% or 114,637 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cleararc Cap holds 0.07% or 3,536 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 16,630 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.63% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company accumulated 1,136 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Monarch has 0.97% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 23,884 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Van Eck reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Axa invested in 43,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 550,730 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0% or 84 shares.

