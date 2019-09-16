Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $61.69 Million as Valuation Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 599 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 66,225 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 billion, down from 66,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 154,156 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 35.51 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corp holds 1.22% or 92,104 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru stated it has 3,375 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 48,810 are held by Wendell David. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability stated it has 1.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.80M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sol Cap Management invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bkd Wealth Advisors stated it has 3,823 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Ca owns 31,700 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Mgmt has 3.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.60 million shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability owns 5,990 shares. 25 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Trexquant Lp owns 61,776 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 62,255 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 74 shares. 19,179 were accumulated by Ims Capital Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 195,660 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 202 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 10,306 shares. Stephens Ar owns 43,835 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moors & Cabot owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,371 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.03% or 239,584 shares. 5,460 were reported by Fruth Mgmt. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,234 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 837 shares. 454 are held by Valley Advisers. Century Companies has 1.70 million shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,430 shares to 13,293 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.