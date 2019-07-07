Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Shares Declined While Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Holding; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 768,721 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 06/04/2018 – BioHiTech Global, Inc. Approved for Nasdaq Listing; 16/04/2018 – Geologix Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation; 26/04/2018 – ProntoForms Corporation Announces Change in Sales Leadership; 23/03/2018 – Women Influence Chicago and Vibes Partner to Produce Lumity One-Day Challenge; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 0.69 Point (0.01%); 24/05/2018 – Datametrex Subsidiary Ronin Blockchain Increases Total Capacity to 300 Megawatts; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for $75M IPO, Plans Nasdaq Listing; 27/03/2018 – Azincourt Energy Enters Year Two of Option Agreement at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT IBEX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TIBRU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 12,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,287 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 406,813 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 57,859 shares to 202,082 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 46,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards? – Nasdaq" on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Nasdaq makes proposals to define professionals vs. non-professionals – Seeking Alpha" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "The Nasdaq Is A Viable Uncorrelated Bet – Seeking Alpha" on June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.84M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 64,029 shares to 77,723 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,390 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha" on April 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool" published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Expected Dividend Increases In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92M for 15.81 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.