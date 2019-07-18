Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Increased Position; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07M, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.32% or $16.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.39. About 1.46 million shares traded or 107.82% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,984 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 130,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 1.12M shares traded or 43.58% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 44,614 shares. Contravisory Inc owns 3,608 shares. 16,630 are owned by Landscape Management Limited Com. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 727,022 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.35% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gw Henssler holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 30,835 shares. Citigroup holds 143,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 24 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 199 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 4,057 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 11,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,530 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 17,129 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul S A by 30,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Forestar Group Inc.

