Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position Maintained by Orrstown Financial Services Inc; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Has Upped by Rbf Capital Llc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 872.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,516 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 550,429 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15 million shares traded or 30.55% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares to 135,893 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Maryland-based Torray Lc has invested 1.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Comml Bank reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 33,752 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,901 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 8,250 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 42,468 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 188,434 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Markston Llc owns 187,465 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Inc invested in 0.1% or 5,899 shares. Barton Investment Management holds 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7,745 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Buffett Waited to Buy JPMorgan Despite Its Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs holds 778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 149 shares. Sit Inc stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Orca Ltd holds 3,950 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 351,993 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Royal London Asset Limited invested in 51,797 shares. Cypress, a Florida-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Srb accumulated 6,574 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com invested in 1.19% or 46,269 shares. Sei Invs Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 58,124 shares. Botty Investors Lc invested in 47,940 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,262 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,136 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares to 324 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).