Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position Has Raised by Hl Financial Services Llc; Donald Smith & Company Increased Holding in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by $1.16 Million as Valuation Declined

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.54M market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 76,302 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,161 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 45,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 970,483 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.99M shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $236.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pyxus International by 49,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,286 shares, and cut its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,772 shares to 39,482 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Global Etf (VNQI) by 6,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,394 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Etf (VCSH).