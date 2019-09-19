Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Holder Horizon Investments Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 8.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 89.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 23,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 26,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 365,570 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,703 shares to 15,363 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 717,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Company: An Undervalued Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,896 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 178,950 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,033 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Security reported 0.03% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Ltd Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 2,679 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 159,526 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.11% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 5,661 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 15,657 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 113,871 shares. Bragg owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,992 shares. 41 are owned by Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 22,224 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership reported 3,858 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Chester Capital Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,199 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 160,751 shares. S R Schill & has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Investment Counselors holds 35,696 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mngmt LP holds 325,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 40,320 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Eagle Mgmt Limited Co has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Limited Partnership reported 1.25% stake. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,751 shares to 40,412 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sony Wisely Rejects Third Point’s Plan for Its Semiconductor Business – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.