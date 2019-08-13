Gentherm (THRM) Valuation Declined While Trigran Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $430,920

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 4,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 22,229 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 26,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.37. About 428,285 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 57,644 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fiserv leads payments stocks higher after suggesting mega-merger targets are conservative – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Consumer Payment Study: Americans Like High Tech and High Touch When It Comes to Payments – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 38,690 shares. Stevens Capital LP stated it has 0.28% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa accumulated 0.15% or 194,909 shares. Bernzott Advsrs reported 1.85% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 456,676 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,613 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,248 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 3,573 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Colony Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 9,112 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 2,899 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 11,897 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust invested in 0% or 119 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 100,475 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 12,560 shares to 70,350 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 49,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).