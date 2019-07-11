Gentherm (THRM) Stock Declined While White Pine Capital Lowered Stake by $769,680; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Market Value Rose While Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 31,824 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 57,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 100,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 119,709 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 2.26M shares stake. Midas Mgmt invested in 1.15% or 20,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 19,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Management stated it has 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 5,061 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0.48% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 1,542 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 9,860 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% stake. Aperio Grp invested in 15,228 shares.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.92 million for 12.27 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7,615 shares to 190,070 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes Cl A (NYSE:WLH) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).