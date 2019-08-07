Gentherm (THRM) Stake Held by Pembroke Management Ltd; Wespac Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.67 Million as Stock Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 682,194 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 514,747 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97M, up from 445,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 3,874 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corp In stated it has 21,964 shares. Addison stated it has 3,514 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,658 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 8,203 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 17,961 shares. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca accumulated 18,319 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 8,683 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 1.65 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.71% or 3.79 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Toth Finance Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 290 shares. 6,899 are owned by Garde Capital. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 41,225 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares to 207,700 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).