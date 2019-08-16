Gentherm (THRM) Shares Declined While Trigran Investments Has Cut Holding by $1.09 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $63.22 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 569,759 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 28,460 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income Corporation vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on January 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “High Conviction Pick For 2019: Simon Property Group Is The Perfect Package – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Worst Mistake Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investors Can Make Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 17,528 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Whittier has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 105,414 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,680 shares. 202 are held by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 46,017 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 633,086 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 5.94M shares. 127,046 were reported by Schroder Inv Group Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 1,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 108,762 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 307 are owned by Bartlett Co Ltd Company.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares to 22,624 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Names Mark A. Potesta as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Names Thomas Stocker as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Automotive Climate and Comfort Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.