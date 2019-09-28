Gentherm (THRM) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Position; Robertson Opportunity Capital Lifted Position in Ceva (CEVA) as Share Price Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 184,156 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 58,501 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS -TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET, TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4.0% IN MEDIUM-TERM; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 11C; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81 million for 18.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 79,380 shares to 138,660 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

