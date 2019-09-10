Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined While White Pine Capital Cut Its Stake by $769,680; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Position by $302,089; Market Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 148,433 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 1,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 76,286 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 74,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp(Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.17 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,405 shares to 190,326 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,362 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Gentherm Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:THRM) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 35,520 shares to 55,505 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).