Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined While Trigran Investments Lowered Stake; Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Systemax (SYX) Holding by $1.30 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 125,950 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 58,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 173,145 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 232,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 39,687 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 80,906 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 43,700 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 51,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 4,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co reported 54,530 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 12,800 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 63,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.31M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 9,586 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 87 shares. Geode Limited invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 112,261 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New Convergys parent warns of 300 layoffs in eastern NC – Triangle Business Journal” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Systemax Inc.’s (NYSE:SYX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Systemax’s (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Gain Of 123% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 277,771 shares to 862,633 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 556,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Time the Markets Like an Investing Pro – August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).