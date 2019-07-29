Gentherm (THRM) Lost It’s Argus “Buy” Rating; Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smiths Group PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 1. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

In a analysts report issued to clients on Monday morning, analysts at Argus’s equity division downgraded Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)‘s stock rating from a”Buy” to “Hold”.

The stock increased 1.62% or GBX 26.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1666. About 593,143 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.60 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.51M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 73,156 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gentherm has $55 highest and $32 lowest target. $45.75’s average target is 12.27% above currents $40.75 stock price. Gentherm had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of THRM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Longbow given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Longbow.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and makes thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates through Automotive and Industrial divisions. It has a 60.46 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.