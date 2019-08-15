Gentherm (THRM) Holder White Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $769,680; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Trimmed by $925,035 Its Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 72,551 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.54. About 692,634 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 55,550 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,445 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd has 2.4% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,831 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 220,756 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp has 0.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Barrett Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Maryland-based Maryland Cap has invested 1.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 513,445 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 89,230 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.6% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Cumberland Prns Limited has 1.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio.

