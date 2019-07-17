Gentherm (THRM) Holder White Pine Capital Cut Its Stake; Scharf Investments Raised Cdk Global (CDK) Stake by $20.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 141,940 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 59,884 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,632 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $129.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,846 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.83 million for 20.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.