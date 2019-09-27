Gentherm (THRM) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Raised Its Position by $817,663 as Stock Price Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.96 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 33,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 23,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 19,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.56M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 184,156 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 286,052 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $66.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 68,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Names Wayne Kauffman as Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Share Price Has Gained 17% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And stated it has 244,986 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Gp Inc invested in 0.68% or 9,650 shares. Company Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 38,079 shares in its portfolio. 2,504 were accumulated by Horizon Invs Ltd. Northeast Management reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.8% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 48,326 shares. First Personal Fin, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,676 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 4,568 shares. 89,300 were reported by Ci Invs. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd holds 1.33% or 69,317 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com holds 106,792 shares. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 21,895 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.40 million shares. Stonebridge has 1,323 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,297 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 6,711 shares to 643,600 shares, valued at $86.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,798 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).