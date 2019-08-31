Gentherm (THRM) Holder Trigran Investments Trimmed Position by $1.09 Million; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Price Rose While Harvey Partners Has Lifted Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 132,423 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,000 were accumulated by Firsthand Mgmt. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 14,647 shares or 0% of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 3.17 million shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.51 million shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 274,070 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd holds 12,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 35,137 shares. 40,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Llc. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 305,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 14,261 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning holds 25,000 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $30.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Partners with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Names Wayne Kauffman as Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.14 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.