Gentherm (THRM) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Increased Holding; Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Masco (MAS) Lowered by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 514,747 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97M, up from 445,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 124,240 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares to 207,700 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 50,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,836 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,040 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 248,242 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 6,993 shares. Mcmillion Cap holds 28,860 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation holds 0.2% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 369,831 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 1 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 94,239 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.13% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 330,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 7 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 2.25% stake. Rwc Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 522,000 shares.

