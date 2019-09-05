Gentherm (THRM) Forms $37.40 Double Bottom; Standard Motor Products Has 1.59 Sentiment

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 73 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 46 decreased and sold positions in Standard Motor Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 17.19 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. for 410,140 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 368,583 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 294,043 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.38% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 27,070 shares.

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SMP’s profit will be $20.31 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

The stock increased 3.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 18,156 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.82 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.