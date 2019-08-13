Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gentherm Incorporated has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gentherm Incorporated has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8.00% 5.10% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated N/A 40 38.89 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Gentherm Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Gentherm Incorporated is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm Incorporated 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

With average target price of $45.75, Gentherm Incorporated has a potential upside of 20.59%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 51.89%. Gentherm Incorporated’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Gentherm Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Gentherm Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gentherm Incorporated’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gentherm Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gentherm Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gentherm Incorporated’s rivals beat Gentherm Incorporated on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.