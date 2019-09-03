Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Gentherm Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gentherm Incorporated has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8.00% 5.10% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated N/A 40 38.89 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Gentherm Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$32 is the consensus target price of Gentherm Incorporated, with a potential downside of -11.48%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.56%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Gentherm Incorporated is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gentherm Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gentherm Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gentherm Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gentherm Incorporated’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gentherm Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. In other hand, Gentherm Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gentherm Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gentherm Incorporated’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Gentherm Incorporated.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.